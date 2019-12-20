2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

The shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GameStop Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 20, 2019, to Underperform the GME stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on May 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that GME is Market Perform in its latest report on April 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that GME is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.025 while ending the day at $6.06. During the trading session, a total of 4.45 million shares were traded which represents a 10.61% incline from the average session volume which is 4.98 million shares. GME had ended its last session trading at $6.16. GameStop Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GME 52-week low price stands at $3.15 while its 52-week high price is $16.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GameStop Corp. generated 290.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 395.92%. GameStop Corp. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on June 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.60% to reach $22.38/share. It started the day trading at $23.18 and traded between $22.765 and $22.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRFS’s 50-day SMA is 21.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.57. The stock has a high of $23.60 for the year while the low is $17.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.82%, as 1.79M GME shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.07, while the P/B ratio is 6.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… bought more GRFS shares, increasing its portfolio by 5,969.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… purchasing 11,959,365 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,159,715 shares of GRFS, with a total valuation of $278,214,279. AKO Capital LLP meanwhile sold more GRFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $278,212,632 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIL Investment Advisors (UK) Ltd. increased its Grifols S.A. shares by 21.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,812,807 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,089,584 shares of Grifols S.A. which are valued at $270,277,024. In the same vein, Harding Loevner LP increased its Grifols S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,334,992 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,998,278 shares and is now valued at $205,880,601.