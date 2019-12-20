2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

The shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alphabet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $1530. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1360. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GOOG is Buy in its latest report on July 26, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that GOOG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 36 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1476.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.78.

The shares of the company added by 0.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1,348.985 while ending the day at $1356.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -9.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. GOOG had ended its last session trading at $1352.62. GOOG 52-week low price stands at $970.11 while its 52-week high price is $1365.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $10.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alphabet Inc. generated 16.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $14.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.19%. Alphabet Inc. has the potential to record 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is now rated as Perform. Chardan Capital Markets also rated ARWR as Reiterated on November 29, 2019, with its price target of $81 suggesting that ARWR could down by -1.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.76% to reach $66.57/share. It started the day trading at $68.35 and traded between $65.21 and $67.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARWR’s 50-day SMA is 50.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.49. The stock has a high of $73.72 for the year while the low is $10.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.85%, as 13.97M GOOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.27% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 97.38, while the P/B ratio is 26.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 134.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 140.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ARWR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 170,874 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,998,512 shares of ARWR, with a total valuation of $1,022,031,361. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ARWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $776,765,802 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 3.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,884,636 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 157,101 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $356,627,274. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,530 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,041,130 shares and is now valued at $295,042,901. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.