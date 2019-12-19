Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

The shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 30, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $16 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verra Mobility Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on July 31, 2019, to Neutral the VRRM stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $14.50. William Blair was of a view that VRRM is Outperform in its latest report on April 24, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.24.

The shares of the company added by 0.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.23 while ending the day at $14.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -34.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. VRRM had ended its last session trading at $14.37. Verra Mobility Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 VRRM 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $15.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Verra Mobility Corporation generated 137.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. Verra Mobility Corporation has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) is now rated as Overweight. It started the day trading at $25.90 and traded between $25.61 and $25.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FANH’s 50-day SMA is 25.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.05. The stock has a high of $35.55 for the year while the low is $19.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.84%, as 5.41M VRRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.51% of Fanhua Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.58, while the P/B ratio is 4.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 188.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 28.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … bought more FANH shares, increasing its portfolio by 40.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … purchasing 709,239 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,464,146 shares of FANH, with a total valuation of $67,024,771. Bank of America, NA (Private Bank… meanwhile bought more FANH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,255,368 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (I… increased its Fanhua Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,660,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 581 shares of Fanhua Inc. which are valued at $45,170,659. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Fanhua Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 31,124 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,350,975 shares and is now valued at $36,746,520. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Fanhua Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.