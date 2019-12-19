Two Stocks To Tuck Away: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

The shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. National Bank Financial was of a view that TD is Sector Perform in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Macquarie thinks that TD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $85.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $56.29 while ending the day at $56.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -31.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. TD had ended its last session trading at $56.74. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a market cap of $102.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.65, with a beta of 1.03. TD 52-week low price stands at $47.73 while its 52-week high price is $59.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has the potential to record 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.53% to reach $44.73/share. It started the day trading at $39.43 and traded between $38.0333 and $39.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLAY’s 50-day SMA is 40.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.17. The stock has a high of $59.60 for the year while the low is $37.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.32%, as 5.86M TD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.26% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.03, while the P/B ratio is 8.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 708.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PLAY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -520,292 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,571,986 shares of PLAY, with a total valuation of $183,702,397. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PLAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $171,836,159 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mackenzie Financial Corp. decreased its Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,344,198 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $94,189,876. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.