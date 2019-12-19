Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

The shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Splunk Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on November 22, 2019, to Buy the SPLK stock while also putting a $155 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. Cleveland Research was of a view that SPLK is Neutral in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that SPLK is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 160.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 33 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $159.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.55.

The shares of the company added by 2.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $144.61 while ending the day at $148.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 12.58% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. SPLK had ended its last session trading at $145.10. Splunk Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 SPLK 52-week low price stands at $90.08 while its 52-week high price is $152.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Splunk Inc. generated 873.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 241.67%. Splunk Inc. has the potential to record -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Wedbush also rated HOG as Reiterated on October 09, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that HOG could surge by 1.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.02% to reach $38.50/share. It started the day trading at $37.90 and traded between $37.18 and $37.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOG’s 50-day SMA is 37.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.89. The stock has a high of $41.40 for the year while the low is $30.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.52%, as 18.30M SPLK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.90% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.35, while the P/B ratio is 3.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HOG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -364,381 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,169,507 shares of HOG, with a total valuation of $624,626,665. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $405,085,770 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox increased its Harley-Davidson Inc. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,045,586 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 147,600 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. which are valued at $365,458,419. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Harley-Davidson Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 964,416 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,880,826 shares and is now valued at $323,084,450. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.