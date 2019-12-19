Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU), First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

The shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $86 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prudential Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $92. Citigroup was of a view that PRU is Neutral in its latest report on August 05, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that PRU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $98.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.05.

The shares of the company added by 0.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $95.03 while ending the day at $95.27. During the trading session, a total of 2.06 million shares were traded which represents a -0.22% decline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. PRU had ended its last session trading at $95.13. Prudential Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $38.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.61, with a beta of 1.60. PRU 52-week low price stands at $75.61 while its 52-week high price is $106.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.22%. Prudential Financial Inc. has the potential to record 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.01% to reach $13.08/share. It started the day trading at $11.01 and traded between $10.70 and $10.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FBP’s 50-day SMA is 10.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.50. The stock has a high of $11.94 for the year while the low is $7.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.29%, as 1.77M PRU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.83% of First BanCorp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FBP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 332,383 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,065,935 shares of FBP, with a total valuation of $315,692,318. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FBP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $238,386,393 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its First BanCorp. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,267,312 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,344 shares of First BanCorp. which are valued at $191,806,776. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its First BanCorp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,311,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,868,540 shares and is now valued at $93,119,670. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of First BanCorp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.