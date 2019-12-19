Two Stocks To Tuck Away: PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE), Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR)

The shares of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PDC Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 10, 2019, to Buy the PDCE stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Credit Suisse was of a view that PDCE is Outperform in its latest report on August 27, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that PDCE is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.46 while ending the day at $24.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -11.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. PDCE had ended its last session trading at $25.09. PDC Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.30, with a beta of 1.13. PDC Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PDCE 52-week low price stands at $19.57 while its 52-week high price is $47.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PDC Energy Inc. generated 4.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -469.23%. PDC Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on August 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. BofA/Merrill also rated WTR as Initiated on July 15, 2019, with its price target of $45 suggesting that WTR could surge by 3.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.70% to reach $47.56/share. It started the day trading at $46.04 and traded between $45.36 and $46.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTR’s 50-day SMA is 44.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.63. The stock has a high of $46.90 for the year while the low is $32.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.96%, as 12.92M PDCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.00% of Aqua America Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 65.49, while the P/B ratio is 2.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WTR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 188,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,813,498 shares of WTR, with a total valuation of $1,009,953,556. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $783,571,784 worth of shares.

Similarly, Zimmer Partners LP increased its Aqua America Inc. shares by 0.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,297,094 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 81,915 shares of Aqua America Inc. which are valued at $500,122,351. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Aqua America Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 960,507 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,525,350 shares and is now valued at $421,687,245. Following these latest developments, around 0.29% of Aqua America Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.