Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

The shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2018. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2017. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that IVR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on December 13, 2016. Nomura thinks that IVR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.95.

The shares of the company added by 0.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.81 while ending the day at $17.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -70.93% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. IVR had ended its last session trading at $16.97. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 120.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 49.30, with a beta of 0.78. IVR 52-week low price stands at $13.67 while its 52-week high price is $17.05.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is now rated as Buy. ROTH Capital also rated REGI as Upgrade on June 24, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that REGI could surge by 12.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.08/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $28.80/share. It started the day trading at $26.12 and traded between $24.95 and $25.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REGI’s 50-day SMA is 17.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.91. The stock has a high of $29.61 for the year while the low is $9.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.04%, as 5.99M IVR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.84% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 759.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 68.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 55.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more REGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 246,440 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,673,198 shares of REGI, with a total valuation of $96,784,758. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more REGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $65,272,413 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by 0.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,191,980 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 19,377 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. which are valued at $54,455,179. In the same vein, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,000,000 shares and is now valued at $34,120,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.