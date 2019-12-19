Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)

The shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $34 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on May 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Morgan Stanley was of a view that HZNP is Overweight in its latest report on March 08, 2019. Mizuho thinks that HZNP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $38.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.04.

The shares of the company added by 0.75% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $34.2206 while ending the day at $35.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a -10.41% decline from the average session volume which is 1.4 million shares. HZNP had ended its last session trading at $34.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company currently has a market cap of $6.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 182.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 14.26, with a beta of 0.86. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 HZNP 52-week low price stands at $17.94 while its 52-week high price is $34.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company generated 887.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.69%. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has the potential to record 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.43% to reach $13.59/share. It started the day trading at $7.04 and traded between $6.7849 and $6.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 6.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.31. The stock has a high of $9.73 for the year while the low is $5.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.17%, as 5.41M HZNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of Enerplus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.24, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.47% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.