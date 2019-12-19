Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

The shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $88 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Consolidated Edison Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Neutral the ED stock while also putting a $92 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $98. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that ED is Overweight in its latest report on September 23, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that ED is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $90.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.23.

The shares of the company added by 0.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $88.46 while ending the day at $89.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -5.49% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. ED had ended its last session trading at $88.53. Consolidated Edison Inc. currently has a market cap of $29.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.55, with a beta of 0.03. Consolidated Edison Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ED 52-week low price stands at $73.29 while its 52-week high price is $94.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.54 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Consolidated Edison Inc. generated 253.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Consolidated Edison Inc. has the potential to record 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on May 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.05% to reach $26.17/share. It started the day trading at $24.70 and traded between $23.64 and $24.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTOR’s 50-day SMA is 23.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.59. The stock has a high of $25.90 for the year while the low is $15.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.50%, as 8.84M ED shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.18% of Meritor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.33, while the P/B ratio is 5.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MTOR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -107,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,731,369 shares of MTOR, with a total valuation of $270,967,067.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Meritor Inc. shares by 3.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,647,209 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 180,734 shares of Meritor Inc. which are valued at $142,592,027. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Meritor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 19,290 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,963,697 shares and is now valued at $125,333,349. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Meritor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.