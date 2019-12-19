Two Stocks To Tuck Away: CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

The shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $72 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CMS Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on January 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CMS is Neutral in its latest report on October 12, 2018. Argus thinks that CMS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $65.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.88.

The shares of the company added by 0.42% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $61.92 while ending the day at $62.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a -4.76% decline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. CMS had ended its last session trading at $62.08. CMS Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $17.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.01, with a beta of 0.05. CMS Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CMS 52-week low price stands at $47.63 while its 52-week high price is $65.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CMS Energy Corporation generated 432.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.21%. CMS Energy Corporation has the potential to record 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Guggenheim also rated SAGE as Reiterated on December 05, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that SAGE could surge by 34.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.90% to reach $109.11/share. It started the day trading at $71.72 and traded between $67.91 and $71.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAGE’s 50-day SMA is 128.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 157.01. The stock has a high of $193.56 for the year while the low is $56.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.93%, as 5.34M CMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.50% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 923.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SAGE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 75,194 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,672,648 shares of SAGE, with a total valuation of $1,187,495,731. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more SAGE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,155,118,311 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,614,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 40,042 shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $714,218,357. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 516,724 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,657,016 shares and is now valued at $565,996,366. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.