Ride Out The Next Market Storm With United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB)

The shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United States Steel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Underperform rating by Macquarie in its report released on September 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Goldman was of a view that X is Sell in its latest report on June 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that X is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $10.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.85.

The shares of the company added by 0.96% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.24 while ending the day at $13.61. During the trading session, a total of 9.89 million shares were traded which represents a 38.4% incline from the average session volume which is 16.06 million shares. X had ended its last session trading at $13.48. United States Steel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 X 52-week low price stands at $9.93 while its 52-week high price is $24.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United States Steel Corporation generated 476.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 966.67%. United States Steel Corporation has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) is now rated as Hold. Craig Hallum also rated CARB as Downgrade on July 26, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that CARB could surge by 1.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.04% to reach $23.25/share. It started the day trading at $22.98 and traded between $22.95 and $22.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CARB’s 50-day SMA is 19.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.93. The stock has a high of $29.77 for the year while the low is $11.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.82%, as 3.00M X shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.22% of Carbonite Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more CARB shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 694,077 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,758,876 shares of CARB, with a total valuation of $132,454,148. ETF Managers Group LLC meanwhile bought more CARB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,693,492 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Carbonite Inc. shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,269 shares of Carbonite Inc. which are valued at $49,279,455. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Carbonite Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 129,175 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,546,833 shares and is now valued at $35,577,159. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Carbonite Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.