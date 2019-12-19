Ride Out The Next Market Storm With The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

The shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Mosaic Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Underweight the MOS stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Consumer Edge Research in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Cowen was of a view that MOS is Outperform in its latest report on August 28, 2019. CIBC thinks that MOS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.25.

The shares of the company added by 3.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.09 while ending the day at $20.86. During the trading session, a total of 8.67 million shares were traded which represents a -101.68% decline from the average session volume which is 4.3 million shares. MOS had ended its last session trading at $20.15. The Mosaic Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MOS 52-week low price stands at $17.36 while its 52-week high price is $33.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Mosaic Company generated 641.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -862.5%. The Mosaic Company has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Imperial Capital also rated XOG as Downgrade on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $2 suggesting that XOG could surge by 43.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.46% to reach $3.66/share. It started the day trading at $2.12 and traded between $1.98 and $2.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XOG’s 50-day SMA is 1.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.48. The stock has a high of $5.67 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.03%, as 34.45M MOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.73% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … bought more XOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 81.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … purchasing 8,258,408 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,415,392 shares of XOG, with a total valuation of $26,518,164. Luminus Management LLC meanwhile bought more XOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,413,492 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by 42.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,642,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,858,297 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. which are valued at $13,885,766. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,192 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,203,424 shares and is now valued at $11,812,931. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.