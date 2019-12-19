Ride Out The Next Market Storm With The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

The shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $31 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Kraft Heinz Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Sell the KHC stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $25. Piper Jaffray was of a view that KHC is Neutral in its latest report on May 31, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that KHC is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.86.

The shares of the company added by 0.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $31.6236 while ending the day at $31.75. During the trading session, a total of 6.18 million shares were traded which represents a 8.88% incline from the average session volume which is 6.78 million shares. KHC had ended its last session trading at $31.62. The Kraft Heinz Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 KHC 52-week low price stands at $24.86 while its 52-week high price is $48.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Kraft Heinz Company generated 2.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.74%. The Kraft Heinz Company has the potential to record 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.60% to reach $72.37/share. It started the day trading at $65.89 and traded between $64.39 and $65.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HES’s 50-day SMA is 65.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.70. The stock has a high of $74.11 for the year while the low is $35.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.93%, as 13.17M KHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.90% of Hess Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more HES shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,252,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,572,194 shares of HES, with a total valuation of $2,332,857,525. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,860,233,785 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox increased its Hess Corporation shares by 52.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,741,568 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,092,449 shares of Hess Corporation which are valued at $915,303,957. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hess Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,843,332 shares and is now valued at $797,442,484. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Hess Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.