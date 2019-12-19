Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

The shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Targa Resources Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Neutral the TRGP stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Raymond James was of a view that TRGP is Strong Buy in its latest report on August 28, 2019. SunTrust thinks that TRGP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.92.

The shares of the company added by 1.76% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $38.02 while ending the day at $38.67. During the trading session, a total of 3.47 million shares were traded which represents a -91.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. TRGP had ended its last session trading at $38.00. Targa Resources Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TRGP 52-week low price stands at $32.00 while its 52-week high price is $48.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Targa Resources Corp. generated 326.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 138.24%. Targa Resources Corp. has the potential to record -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $240. UBS also rated AMT as Downgrade on June 07, 2019, with its price target of $222 suggesting that AMT could surge by 3.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $211.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.84% to reach $226.79/share. It started the day trading at $218.91 and traded between $212.43 and $217.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMT’s 50-day SMA is 215.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 209.93. The stock has a high of $242.00 for the year while the low is $150.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.18%, as 4.31M TRGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.98% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 60.54, while the P/B ratio is 18.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 519,582 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 57,278,275 shares of AMT, with a total valuation of $12,259,269,198. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,111,722,580 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares by 1.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,612,680 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 238,036 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) which are valued at $3,983,671,900. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,740,467 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,299,289 shares and is now valued at $3,916,596,825. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.