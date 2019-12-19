Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO)

The shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on August 28, 2019. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sea Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on November 16, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Stifel was of a view that SE is Buy in its latest report on November 14, 2017. Piper Jaffray thinks that SE is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $45.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 257.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $36.80 while ending the day at $37.61. During the trading session, a total of 7.15 million shares were traded which represents a -73.6% decline from the average session volume which is 4.12 million shares. SE had ended its last session trading at $38.00. Sea Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 SE 52-week low price stands at $10.52 while its 52-week high price is $38.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sea Limited generated 2.66 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -147.5%. Sea Limited has the potential to record -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 04, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Goldman also rated PSDO as Initiated on August 27, 2018, with its price target of $15 suggesting that PSDO could down by -0.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.09% to reach $16.57/share. It started the day trading at $16.62 and traded between $16.59 and $16.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSDO’s 50-day SMA is 16.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.15. The stock has a high of $17.49 for the year while the low is $12.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.71%, as 2.40M SE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.89% of Presidio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.85, while the P/B ratio is 2.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 820.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more PSDO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 195,029 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,187,653 shares of PSDO, with a total valuation of $135,178,151. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PSDO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,299,134 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Presidio Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,999,025 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,024 shares of Presidio Inc. which are valued at $49,513,903. In the same vein, Paulson & Co., Inc. decreased its Presidio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,650,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,650,000 shares and is now valued at $43,751,500. Following these latest developments, around 0.87% of Presidio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.