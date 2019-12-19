Ride Out The Next Market Storm With FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

The shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on June 06, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FuelCell Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on June 06, 2019, to Market Perform the FCEL stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on January 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. Oppenheimer was of a view that FCEL is Outperform in its latest report on October 04, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that FCEL is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 414.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.81.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.6585 while ending the day at $0.69. During the trading session, a total of 6.61 million shares were traded which represents a 68.57% incline from the average session volume which is 21.04 million shares. FCEL had ended its last session trading at $0.69. FuelCell Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 FCEL 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $11.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FuelCell Energy Inc. generated 17.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1166.67%. FuelCell Energy Inc. has the potential to record -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. ROTH Capital also rated WTI as Initiated on May 23, 2018, with its price target of $8.75 suggesting that WTI could surge by 30.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.16% to reach $7.60/share. It started the day trading at $5.45 and traded between $5.13 and $5.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTI’s 50-day SMA is 4.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.90. The stock has a high of $7.18 for the year while the low is $3.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.25%, as 10.64M FCEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.52% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more WTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,808,261 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,732,638 shares of WTI, with a total valuation of $41,655,691. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,287,246 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by 2.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,376,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,204 shares of W&T Offshore Inc. which are valued at $27,289,464. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,888 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,887,784 shares and is now valued at $20,919,716. Following these latest developments, around 33.20% of W&T Offshore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.