Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

The shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enphase Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Overweight the ENPH stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on June 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that ENPH is Neutral in its latest report on June 20, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that ENPH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 468.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.43% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.89 while ending the day at $25.74. During the trading session, a total of 4.53 million shares were traded which represents a 15.78% incline from the average session volume which is 5.38 million shares. ENPH had ended its last session trading at $25.85. Enphase Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 ENPH 52-week low price stands at $4.53 while its 52-week high price is $35.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Enphase Energy Inc. generated 203.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. Enphase Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.66% to reach $21.67/share. It started the day trading at $19.76 and traded between $19.17 and $19.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CWK’s 50-day SMA is 18.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.27. The stock has a high of $20.62 for the year while the low is $13.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.62%, as 9.37M ENPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.17% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 826.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pacific Alliance Investment Manag… sold more CWK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pacific Alliance Investment Manag… selling -4,268,931 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,134,892 shares of CWK, with a total valuation of $913,945,556. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more CWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $327,253,930 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… decreased its Cushman & Wakefield plc shares by 8.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,634,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,325,452 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc which are valued at $283,769,257. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Cushman & Wakefield plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 60,495 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,677,220 shares and is now valued at $245,811,296. Following these latest developments, around 28.70% of Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.