Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)

The shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beyond Meat Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Underperform the BYND stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. Bernstein was of a view that BYND is Outperform in its latest report on November 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that BYND is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 122.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $108.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.97.

The shares of the company added by 1.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $75.44 while ending the day at $77.30. During the trading session, a total of 3.72 million shares were traded which represents a 11.16% incline from the average session volume which is 4.19 million shares. BYND had ended its last session trading at $76.33. Beyond Meat Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.40 BYND 52-week low price stands at $45.00 while its 52-week high price is $239.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Beyond Meat Inc. generated 312.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. Beyond Meat Inc. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on May 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.12% to reach $23.61/share. It started the day trading at $20.03 and traded between $19.75 and $19.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MFC’s 50-day SMA is 19.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.00. The stock has a high of $20.08 for the year while the low is $13.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.53%, as 3.27M BYND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.22% of Manulife Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. bought more MFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 2,378,453 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 91,981,175 shares of MFC, with a total valuation of $1,810,189,524. BMO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,456,351,232 worth of shares.

Similarly, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its Manulife Financial Corporation shares by 6.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 55,122,702 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,273,854 shares of Manulife Financial Corporation which are valued at $1,084,814,775. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Manulife Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 855,634 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 54,636,627 shares and is now valued at $1,075,248,819. Following these latest developments, around 0.01% of Manulife Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.