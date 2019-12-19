Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD), NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)

The shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Modine Manufacturing Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $11.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on August 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Gabelli & Co was of a view that MOD is Buy in its latest report on January 31, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that MOD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.10.

The shares of the company added by 6.49% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.38 while ending the day at $7.88. During the trading session, a total of 841209.0 shares were traded which represents a -120.55% decline from the average session volume which is 381420.0 shares. MOD had ended its last session trading at $7.40. Modine Manufacturing Company currently has a market cap of $408.89 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.48, with a beta of 1.87. Modine Manufacturing Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MOD 52-week low price stands at $6.58 while its 52-week high price is $16.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Modine Manufacturing Company generated 32.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -223.08%. Modine Manufacturing Company has the potential to record 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.54% to reach $3.05/share. It started the day trading at $2.67 and traded between $2.54 and $2.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NIO’s 50-day SMA is 1.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.27. The stock has a high of $10.64 for the year while the low is $1.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 207.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.79%, as 219.96M MOD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.17% of NIO Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 40.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more NIO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -264,472 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 100,066,736 shares of NIO, with a total valuation of $227,151,491. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd…. meanwhile bought more NIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,199,909 worth of shares.

Similarly, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… decreased its NIO Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 41,446,985 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of NIO Limited which are valued at $94,084,656. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NIO Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,291,810 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,843,691 shares and is now valued at $45,045,179. Following these latest developments, around 52.52% of NIO Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.