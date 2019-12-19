Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

The shares of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Himax Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 12, 2019, to Neutral the HIMX stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Lake Street in its report released on January 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. ROTH Capital was of a view that HIMX is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that HIMX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.66.

The shares of the company added by 6.28% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.395 while ending the day at $2.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -35.78% decline from the average session volume which is 848500.0 shares. HIMX had ended its last session trading at $2.39. Himax Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HIMX 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $4.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Himax Technologies Inc. generated 280.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 225.0%. Himax Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Pivotal Research Group also rated CMCSA as Reiterated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $56 suggesting that CMCSA could surge by 15.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.46% to reach $51.36/share. It started the day trading at $43.88 and traded between $43.135 and $43.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMCSA’s 50-day SMA is 44.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.29. The stock has a high of $47.27 for the year while the low is $32.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 77.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.09%, as 77.92M HIMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.73% of Comcast Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.03, while the P/B ratio is 2.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CMCSA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 6,564,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 391,628,341 shares of CMCSA, with a total valuation of $17,290,391,255. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CMCSA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,003,745,040 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Comcast Corporation shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 171,876,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 123,001 shares of Comcast Corporation which are valued at $7,588,328,535. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Comcast Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,873,095 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 134,900,706 shares and is now valued at $5,955,866,170. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Comcast Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.