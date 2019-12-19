Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

The shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $12 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golar LNG Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Cowen was of a view that GLNG is Outperform in its latest report on March 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that GLNG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.59.

The shares of the company added by 5.83% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.8001 while ending the day at $13.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.85 million shares were traded which represents a -42.38% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. GLNG had ended its last session trading at $12.86. Golar LNG Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GLNG 52-week low price stands at $11.07 while its 52-week high price is $24.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Golar LNG Limited generated 472.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 186.49%. Golar LNG Limited has the potential to record -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $270. Even though the stock has been trading at $198.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.07% to reach $238.27/share. It started the day trading at $204.30 and traded between $200.09 and $202.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FB’s 50-day SMA is 193.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 186.32. The stock has a high of $208.66 for the year while the low is $123.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.77%, as 27.93M GLNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.17% of Facebook Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.37, while the P/B ratio is 6.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,093,674 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 179,302,593 shares of FB, with a total valuation of $36,154,574,853. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more FB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,297,622,312 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Facebook Inc. shares by 1.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 104,873,608 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,464,184 shares of Facebook Inc. which are valued at $21,146,714,317. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Facebook Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,018,176 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 104,115,861 shares and is now valued at $20,993,922,212. Following these latest developments, around 1.43% of Facebook Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.