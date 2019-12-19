Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.55.

The shares of the company added by 11.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.25 while ending the day at $3.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -669.25% decline from the average session volume which is 140320.0 shares. KODK had ended its last session trading at $3.28. Eastman Kodak Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KODK 52-week low price stands at $1.87 while its 52-week high price is $3.78.

The Eastman Kodak Company generated 225.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is now rated as Market Perform. It started the day trading at $2.54 and traded between $2.34 and $2.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OGI’s 50-day SMA is 2.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.31. The stock has a high of $8.44 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 50.18%, as 10.20M KODK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.52% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.07% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.94% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.