Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

The shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Neutral rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. SunTrust was of a view that CBAY is Hold in its latest report on November 25, 2019. Stifel thinks that CBAY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.17.

The shares of the company added by 10.47% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.70 while ending the day at $1.90. During the trading session, a total of 3.13 million shares were traded which represents a -58.88% decline from the average session volume which is 1.97 million shares. CBAY had ended its last session trading at $1.72. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.10 CBAY 52-week low price stands at $1.29 while its 52-week high price is $14.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.38 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. generated 43.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.79%. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Chardan Capital Markets also rated KOD as Initiated on February 20, 2019, with its price target of $22.50 suggesting that KOD could down by -39.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.50% to reach $47.17/share. It started the day trading at $72.26 and traded between $65.31 and $65.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KOD’s 50-day SMA is 33.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.34. The stock has a high of $74.50 for the year while the low is $5.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.07%, as 2.40M CBAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.90% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 631.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 295.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 449.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baker Bros. Advisors LP bought more KOD shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchasing 1,902,173 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,047,289 shares of KOD, with a total valuation of $326,999,754.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.