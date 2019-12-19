Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

The shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $28 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cellectis S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Buy the CLLS stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $22. Goldman was of a view that CLLS is Neutral in its latest report on December 19, 2018. Barclays thinks that CLLS is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $37.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 90.58.

The shares of the company added by 7.10% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.53 while ending the day at $19.31. During the trading session, a total of 600883.0 shares were traded which represents a -423.55% decline from the average session volume which is 114770.0 shares. CLLS had ended its last session trading at $18.03. Cellectis S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 CLLS 52-week low price stands at $9.50 while its 52-week high price is $20.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cellectis S.A. generated 342.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -39.47%. Cellectis S.A. has the potential to record -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Buckingham Research also rated F as Reiterated on October 01, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that F could surge by 5.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.60% to reach $10.09/share. It started the day trading at $9.575 and traded between $9.36 and $9.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that F’s 50-day SMA is 8.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.37. The stock has a high of $10.56 for the year while the low is $7.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 102.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.27%, as 99.05M CLLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of Ford Motor Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.85, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 34.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more F shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,351,388 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 299,281,301 shares of F, with a total valuation of $2,711,488,587. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more F shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,970,702,271 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newport Trust Co. increased its Ford Motor Company shares by 0.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 185,425,924 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 694,186 shares of Ford Motor Company which are valued at $1,679,958,871. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ford Motor Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 768,893 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 178,569,474 shares and is now valued at $1,617,839,434. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Ford Motor Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.