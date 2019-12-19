Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

The shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $39 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 21, 2019, to Overweight the AXNX stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Needham was of a view that AXNX is Buy in its latest report on September 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AXNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.22.

The shares of the company added by 4.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $25.11 while ending the day at $26.39. During the trading session, a total of 779839.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.68% decline from the average session volume which is 535320.0 shares. AXNX had ended its last session trading at $25.31. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 AXNX 52-week low price stands at $13.00 while its 52-week high price is $43.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.89 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. generated 76.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.82%. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on July 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.61% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.00 and traded between $12.63 and $12.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ET’s 50-day SMA is 12.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.84. The stock has a high of $15.98 for the year while the low is $10.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 120.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.04%, as 121.69M AXNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.25% of Energy Transfer LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC sold more ET shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC selling -1,946,052 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 108,601,360 shares of ET, with a total valuation of $1,282,582,062. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more ET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,265,193,903 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its Energy Transfer LP shares by 17.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 63,085,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,446,241 shares of Energy Transfer LP which are valued at $745,034,204. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Energy Transfer LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,055,022 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 61,022,175 shares and is now valued at $720,671,887. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Energy Transfer LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.