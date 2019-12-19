Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

The shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $37 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Outperform the AAWW stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on October 04, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Susquehanna in its report released on September 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Cowen was of a view that AAWW is Outperform in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that AAWW is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $27.22 while ending the day at $27.26. During the trading session, a total of 649906.0 shares were traded which represents a -34.03% decline from the average session volume which is 484910.0 shares. AAWW had ended its last session trading at $28.53. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $720.48 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.26, with a beta of 2.18. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AAWW 52-week low price stands at $20.61 while its 52-week high price is $60.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. generated 80.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -743.24%. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.80% to reach $5.88/share. It started the day trading at $4.99 and traded between $4.6691 and $4.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRC’s 50-day SMA is 3.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.29. The stock has a high of $12.14 for the year while the low is $3.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 81.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.65%, as 81.93M AAWW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 37.59% of Range Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold more RRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -25.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC selling -10,242,462 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,219,640 shares of RRC, with a total valuation of $105,466,544. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,080,714 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by 36.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,713,776 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,613,208 shares of Range Resources Corporation which are valued at $86,251,078. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,680,815 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,398,629 shares and is now valued at $60,721,215. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Range Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.