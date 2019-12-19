Mixed Analyst Attention: The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV), Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

The shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $140 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Travelers Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2019, to Buy the TRV stock while also putting a $160 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $140. The stock was given Underperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 128. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TRV is Neutral in its latest report on September 18, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that TRV is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 158.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $141.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.96% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $134.94 while ending the day at $135.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -21.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. TRV had ended its last session trading at $136.99. The Travelers Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $35.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.57, with a beta of 0.91. TRV 52-week low price stands at $111.08 while its 52-week high price is $155.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -48.95%. The Travelers Companies Inc. has the potential to record 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated HLX as Resumed on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that HLX could surge by 16.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.87% to reach $10.88/share. It started the day trading at $9.27 and traded between $9.09 and $9.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLX’s 50-day SMA is 8.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.07. The stock has a high of $9.85 for the year while the low is $5.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.07%, as 6.60M TRV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.69% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 608,423 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,174,993 shares of HLX, with a total valuation of $167,452,442. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,177,737 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by 0.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,506,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -14,767 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. which are valued at $103,803,651. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 344,430 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,303,363 shares and is now valued at $102,117,913. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.