Mixed Analyst Attention: TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA), Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

The shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TEGNA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Market Perform the TGNA stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Evercore ISI was of a view that TGNA is Outperform in its latest report on March 25, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that TGNA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.30.

The shares of the company added by 0.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.37 while ending the day at $16.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a -18.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.58 million shares. TGNA had ended its last session trading at $16.38. TEGNA Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.47, with a beta of 1.43. TEGNA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 TGNA 52-week low price stands at $10.24 while its 52-week high price is $16.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TEGNA Inc. generated 9.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -174.07%. TEGNA Inc. has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is now rated as Sector Weight. Telsey Advisory Group also rated FOSL as Reiterated on August 05, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that FOSL could surge by 45.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.85% to reach $14.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.025 and traded between $7.54 and $7.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOSL’s 50-day SMA is 9.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.37. The stock has a high of $19.35 for the year while the low is $6.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.01%, as 11.73M TGNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.44% of Fossil Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 139.64, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more FOSL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 4,725 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,534,023 shares of FOSL, with a total valuation of $56,429,832. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FOSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,379,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fossil Group Inc. shares by 11.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,282,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -813,680 shares of Fossil Group Inc. which are valued at $47,058,614. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Fossil Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.