Mixed Analyst Attention: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

The shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $19 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunrun Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2019, to Buy the RUN stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on April 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that RUN is Buy in its latest report on September 11, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that RUN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.44.

The shares of the company added by 2.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.26 while ending the day at $14.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -2.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. RUN had ended its last session trading at $14.29. Sunrun Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 318.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.40, with a beta of 0.68. Sunrun Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 RUN 52-week low price stands at $8.81 while its 52-week high price is $21.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sunrun Inc. generated 373.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 121.74%. Sunrun Inc. has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.17% to reach $36.56/share. It started the day trading at $40.74 and traded between $39.48 and $40.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WW’s 50-day SMA is 37.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.53. The stock has a high of $47.27 for the year while the low is $16.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.32%, as 5.02M RUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.83% of WW International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 102.81% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,818,300 shares of WW, with a total valuation of $641,484,207. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $210,649,789 worth of shares.

Similarly, Eminence Capital LP decreased its WW International Inc. shares by 1.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,299,219 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -66,997 shares of WW International Inc. which are valued at $186,113,191. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its WW International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 269,780 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,231,610 shares and is now valued at $183,186,397. Following these latest developments, around 8.80% of WW International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.