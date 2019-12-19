Mixed Analyst Attention: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

The shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $142 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sempra Energy, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2019, to Neutral the SRE stock while also putting a $142 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $151. Wells Fargo was of a view that SRE is Outperform in its latest report on August 20, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that SRE is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $156.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.25.

The shares of the company added by 1.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $149.44 while ending the day at $151.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a -2.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. SRE had ended its last session trading at $150.12. Sempra Energy currently has a market cap of $42.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.95, with a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 SRE 52-week low price stands at $104.88 while its 52-week high price is $151.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sempra Energy generated 134.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.0%. Sempra Energy has the potential to record 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. JP Morgan also rated BLMN as Downgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that BLMN could surge by 6.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.45% to reach $23.71/share. It started the day trading at $22.605 and traded between $22.055 and $22.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLMN’s 50-day SMA is 21.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.49. The stock has a high of $24.29 for the year while the low is $15.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.57%, as 2.94M SRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.42% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.99, while the P/B ratio is 13.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BLMN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -905,324 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,395,999 shares of BLMN, with a total valuation of $298,123,776. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BLMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $279,931,634 worth of shares.

Similarly, JANA Partners LLC decreased its Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares by 18.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,379,324 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,440,575 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. which are valued at $153,422,742. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 392,916 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,643,947 shares and is now valued at $111,686,925. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.