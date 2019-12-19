Mixed Analyst Attention: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI), CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

The shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 14, 2019, to Buy the OHI stock while also putting a $44.50 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. Stifel was of a view that OHI is Buy in its latest report on November 29, 2018. Raymond James thinks that OHI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $42.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.83.

The shares of the company added by 0.10% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $40.59 while ending the day at $40.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a -11.85% decline from the average session volume which is 1.78 million shares. OHI had ended its last session trading at $40.67. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.65, with a beta of 0.27. OHI 52-week low price stands at $33.39 while its 52-week high price is $45.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has the potential to record 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on January 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.72% to reach $18.90/share. It started the day trading at $19.26 and traded between $18.83 and $18.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNO’s 50-day SMA is 17.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.37. The stock has a high of $19.30 for the year while the low is $13.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.59%, as 4.39M OHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.03% of CNO Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CNO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -61,144 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,608,496 shares of CNO, with a total valuation of $319,065,948. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CNO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $275,829,054 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CNO Financial Group Inc. shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,278,239 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,051 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $204,361,691. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its CNO Financial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 58,465 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,626,228 shares and is now valued at $156,307,251. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of CNO Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.