Mixed Analyst Attention: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)

The shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $257 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lululemon Athletica Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Strong Buy the LULU stock while also putting a $275 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $205. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 227. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that LULU is Outperform in its latest report on September 06, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that LULU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 230.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $244.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.91.

The shares of the company added by 0.60% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $223.30 while ending the day at $224.31. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a -7.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. LULU had ended its last session trading at $222.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. currently has a market cap of $29.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 51.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.51, with a beta of 0.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 LULU 52-week low price stands at $110.71 while its 52-week high price is $235.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lululemon Athletica Inc. generated 586.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -92.71%. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has the potential to record 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.20% to reach $11.99/share. It started the day trading at $11.96 and traded between $11.69 and $11.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTM’s 50-day SMA is 11.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.07. The stock has a high of $12.30 for the year while the low is $7.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.68%, as 3.58M LULU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.38% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 64.05, while the P/B ratio is 2.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 741.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more LTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 595 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,131,677 shares of LTM, with a total valuation of $44,084,994.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares by 9.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,312,990 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -130,100 shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. which are valued at $14,009,603. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,164 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,050,908 shares and is now valued at $11,213,188. Following these latest developments, around 94.30% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.