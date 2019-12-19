Mixed Analyst Attention: LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM), KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

The shares of LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LogMeIn Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Underweight the LOGM stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $91. Mizuho was of a view that LOGM is Neutral in its latest report on March 14, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that LOGM is worth Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $82.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.18.

The shares of the company added by 0.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $85.83 while ending the day at $86.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.02 million shares were traded which represents a -162.14% decline from the average session volume which is 769470.0 shares. LOGM had ended its last session trading at $85.95. LogMeIn Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 249.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 113.44, with a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LOGM 52-week low price stands at $62.02 while its 52-week high price is $96.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LogMeIn Inc. generated 119.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.71%. LogMeIn Inc. has the potential to record 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. SunTrust also rated KBR as Initiated on July 22, 2019, with its price target of $37 suggesting that KBR could surge by 8.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.21% to reach $32.73/share. It started the day trading at $30.68 and traded between $30.04 and $30.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KBR’s 50-day SMA is 28.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.57. The stock has a high of $30.77 for the year while the low is $13.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.82%, as 4.28M LOGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.04% of KBR Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.75, while the P/B ratio is 2.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KBR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 127,987 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,098,988 shares of KBR, with a total valuation of $449,496,873. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more KBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $394,515,136 worth of shares.

Similarly, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… increased its KBR Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,935,234 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,228 shares of KBR Inc. which are valued at $236,231,916. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its KBR Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 493,948 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,733,839 shares and is now valued at $230,236,387. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of KBR Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.