Mixed Analyst Attention: Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

The shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $155 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lear Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $135. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 144. Buckingham Research was of a view that LEA is Neutral in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that LEA is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $136.78 while ending the day at $140.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a -206.38% decline from the average session volume which is 554520.0 shares. LEA had ended its last session trading at $141.50. Lear Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 LEA 52-week low price stands at $105.10 while its 52-week high price is $160.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lear Corporation generated 1.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.76%. Lear Corporation has the potential to record 13.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Pivotal Research Group also rated HLF as Reiterated on August 02, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that HLF could surge by 12.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.41% to reach $53.33/share. It started the day trading at $47.06 and traded between $45.72 and $46.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLF’s 50-day SMA is 43.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.10. The stock has a high of $61.77 for the year while the low is $33.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.96%, as 4.80M LEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.88% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 871.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.95% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,227,904 shares of HLF, with a total valuation of $1,606,744,701. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more HLF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $845,027,371 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deccan Value Investors LP increased its Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares by 21.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,805,408 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,067,375 shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. which are valued at $538,444,659. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 300,306 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,963,730 shares and is now valued at $454,445,725. Following these latest developments, around 39.25% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.