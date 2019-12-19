Mixed Analyst Attention: KT Corporation (NYSE:KT), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

The shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Reduce rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on April 16, 2018. Credit Suisse was of a view that KT is Neutral in its latest report on February 06, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that KT is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.34 while ending the day at $11.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -97.47% decline from the average session volume which is 804770.0 shares. KT had ended its last session trading at $11.56. KT Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.61, with a beta of 0.43. KT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 KT 52-week low price stands at $10.86 while its 52-week high price is $14.98.

The KT Corporation generated 1.7 billion in revenue during the last quarter. KT Corporation has the potential to record 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated PMT as Initiated on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that PMT could surge by 3.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.80% to reach $23.20/share. It started the day trading at $22.69 and traded between $22.28 and $22.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PMT’s 50-day SMA is 22.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.83. The stock has a high of $23.35 for the year while the low is $17.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.73%, as 3.65M KT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.09% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 941.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,821,398 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,648,633 shares of PMT, with a total valuation of $315,146,936. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,418,664 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares by 18.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,772,844 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 423,293 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust which are valued at $64,024,968. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 287,079 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,283,688 shares and is now valued at $52,730,356. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.