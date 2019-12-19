Mixed Analyst Attention: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF), NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG)

The shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $155. Societe Generale was of a view that IFF is Buy in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Berenberg thinks that IFF is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 133.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $134.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.97.

The shares of the company added by 1.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $119.84 while ending the day at $122.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a -40.51% decline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. IFF had ended its last session trading at $121.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.60, with a beta of 0.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 IFF 52-week low price stands at $104.86 while its 52-week high price is $152.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.53 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. generated 504.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has the potential to record 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on December 19, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $7.64 and traded between $7.44 and $7.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NG’s 50-day SMA is 6.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.69. The stock has a high of $7.95 for the year while the low is $3.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.06%, as 17.66M IFF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.43% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more NG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 95,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,475,179 shares of NG, with a total valuation of $170,347,246.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. decreased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by 6.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,227,872 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -907,945 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. which are valued at $92,065,989. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 484,464 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,937,090 shares and is now valued at $69,162,146. Following these latest developments, around 23.80% of NovaGold Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.