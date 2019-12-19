Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

The shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QEP Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2019, to Overweight the QEP stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Williams Capital Group Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the Williams Capital Group set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Raymond James was of a view that QEP is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that QEP is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.61.

The shares of the company added by 2.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.015 while ending the day at $4.19. During the trading session, a total of 6.57 million shares were traded which represents a 11.04% incline from the average session volume which is 7.39 million shares. QEP had ended its last session trading at $4.08. QEP 52-week low price stands at $2.58 while its 52-week high price is $9.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QEP Resources Inc. generated 92.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 360.0%. QEP Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.32% to reach $45.52/share. It started the day trading at $47.75 and traded between $46.895 and $47.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAL’s 50-day SMA is 43.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.34. The stock has a high of $46.94 for the year while the low is $24.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.13%, as 20.30M QEP shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 142.02, while the P/B ratio is 11.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more TAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -19,141 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,291,431 shares of TAL, with a total valuation of $2,048,858,736. UBS AG (Investment Management) meanwhile bought more TAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,726,205,328 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) … increased its TAL Education Group shares by 10.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,212,178 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,214,450 shares of TAL Education Group which are valued at $1,071,630,998. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its TAL Education Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,997,882 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,993,326 shares and is now valued at $1,061,944,609. Following these latest developments, around 83.90% of TAL Education Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.