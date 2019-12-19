Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

The shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Philip Morris International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 01, 2019, to Buy the PM stock while also putting a $96 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on May 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 82. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PM is Neutral in its latest report on May 17, 2019. UBS thinks that PM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 101.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $91.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $84.45 while ending the day at $85.70. During the trading session, a total of 6.01 million shares were traded which represents a -11.34% decline from the average session volume which is 5.4 million shares. PM had ended its last session trading at $85.95. Philip Morris International Inc. currently has a market cap of $133.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.99, with a beta of 1.03. PM 52-week low price stands at $64.67 while its 52-week high price is $92.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Philip Morris International Inc. generated 6.51 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.59%. Philip Morris International Inc. has the potential to record 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $12.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.50% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.11 and traded between $11.97 and $12.11 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $12.75 for the year while the low is $9.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 175927.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 129.49%, as 403,737 PM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.21% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 417.59, while the P/B ratio is 1.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.69% over the last six months.

Farallon Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more BRMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,068,681 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glazer Capital LLC increased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by 141.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,850,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,668,754 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $31,806,000. In the same vein, BMO Asset Management Corp. increased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 112,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,647,500 shares and is now valued at $29,546,100. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.