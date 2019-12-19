Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

The shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PepsiCo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 04, 2019, to Market Perform the PEP stock while also putting a $133 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the Atlantic Equities set price target on the stock to $145. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on July 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 142. Goldman was of a view that PEP is Neutral in its latest report on April 18, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PEP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $139.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $135.625 while ending the day at $135.97. During the trading session, a total of 5.04 million shares were traded which represents a -39.15% decline from the average session volume which is 3.62 million shares. PEP had ended its last session trading at $136.17. PepsiCo Inc. currently has a market cap of $189.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.94, with a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PEP 52-week low price stands at $105.03 while its 52-week high price is $140.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PepsiCo Inc. generated 5.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.49%. PepsiCo Inc. has the potential to record 5.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $130. Evercore ISI also rated PSX as Resumed on October 02, 2019, with its price target of $135 suggesting that PSX could surge by 12.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $113.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.01% to reach $129.29/share. It started the day trading at $113.935 and traded between $112.59 and $113.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSX’s 50-day SMA is 113.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 100.07. The stock has a high of $119.92 for the year while the low is $78.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.49%, as 5.32M PEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of Phillips 66 shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.21, while the P/B ratio is 2.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PSX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,648,196 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,490,972 shares of PSX, with a total valuation of $4,300,964,308. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more PSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,607,286,410 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Phillips 66 shares by 2.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,389,753 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 617,696 shares of Phillips 66 which are valued at $2,453,832,464. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its Phillips 66 shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,243,969 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,668,065 shares and is now valued at $1,453,280,417. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Phillips 66 stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.