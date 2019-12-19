Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

The shares of FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FireEye Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Neutral the FEYE stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that FEYE is Market Perform in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Wedbush thinks that FEYE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.13.

The shares of the company added by 1.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.165 while ending the day at $16.44. During the trading session, a total of 3.52 million shares were traded which represents a -5.62% decline from the average session volume which is 3.33 million shares. FEYE had ended its last session trading at $16.27. FireEye Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 FEYE 52-week low price stands at $12.66 while its 52-week high price is $18.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FireEye Inc. generated 331.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. FireEye Inc. has the potential to record -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $173.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.71% to reach $176.89/share. It started the day trading at $173.593 and traded between $171.22 and $172.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DE’s 50-day SMA is 172.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 161.84. The stock has a high of $180.48 for the year while the low is $132.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.38%, as 5.85M FEYE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Deere & Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.37, while the P/B ratio is 4.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cascade Investment LLC bought more DE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cascade Investment LLC purchasing 87,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,510,573 shares of DE, with a total valuation of $5,295,351,793. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,879,679,435 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Deere & Company shares by 18.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,740,787 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,181,984 shares of Deere & Company which are valued at $2,309,139,255. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Deere & Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 124,748 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,306,738 shares and is now valued at $2,236,197,321. Following these latest developments, around 10.20% of Deere & Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.