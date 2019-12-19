Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

The shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on October 01, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Neutral the CLF stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 26, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Cowen was of a view that CLF is Market Perform in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that CLF is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.57.

The shares of the company added by 0.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.375 while ending the day at $8.50. During the trading session, a total of 7.09 million shares were traded which represents a 46.69% incline from the average session volume which is 13.3 million shares. CLF had ended its last session trading at $8.45. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CLF 52-week low price stands at $6.59 while its 52-week high price is $12.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. generated 399.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has the potential to record 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. Wells Fargo also rated IBM as Reiterated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $140 suggesting that IBM could surge by 9.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $134.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.14% to reach $148.30/share. It started the day trading at $135.00 and traded between $134.1504 and $134.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBM’s 50-day SMA is 135.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 138.37. The stock has a high of $152.95 for the year while the low is $105.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.21%, as 13.89M CLF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.57% of International Business Machines Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.28, while the P/B ratio is 6.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IBM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 354,119 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 70,940,240 shares of IBM, with a total valuation of $9,537,915,268. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more IBM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,241,487,084 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its International Business Machines Corporation shares by 1.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 43,631,205 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 476,945 shares of International Business Machines Corporation which are valued at $5,866,215,512. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its International Business Machines Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 268,661 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,446,460 shares and is now valued at $1,673,426,547. Following these latest developments, around 0.11% of International Business Machines Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.