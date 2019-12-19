Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

The shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Barclays PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. Berenberg was of a view that BCS is Buy in its latest report on October 01, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that BCS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.61 while ending the day at $9.69. During the trading session, a total of 4.2 million shares were traded which represents a -13.76% decline from the average session volume which is 3.69 million shares. BCS had ended its last session trading at $9.81. Barclays PLC currently has a market cap of $39.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.57, with a beta of 1.01. BCS 52-week low price stands at $6.54 while its 52-week high price is $10.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.44%. Barclays PLC has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $88. Oppenheimer also rated MTCH as Upgrade on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $89 suggesting that MTCH could surge by 13.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.28% to reach $81.94/share. It started the day trading at $72.2759 and traded between $70.91 and $71.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTCH’s 50-day SMA is 71.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.31. The stock has a high of $95.32 for the year while the low is $37.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.11%, as 30.47M BCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 57.98% of Match Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.56, while the P/B ratio is 87.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sands Capital Management LLC bought more MTCH shares, increasing its portfolio by 30.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sands Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,862,914 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,318,377 shares of MTCH, with a total valuation of $868,199,211. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MTCH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $432,337,641 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Match Group Inc. shares by 2.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,075,052 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 120,303 shares of Match Group Inc. which are valued at $357,689,665. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Match Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 609,642 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,421,925 shares and is now valued at $170,697,274. Following these latest developments, around 24.00% of Match Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.