Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA), Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

The shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that BBVA is Underperform in its latest report on June 12, 2019. HSBC Securities thinks that BBVA is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.41.

The shares of the company added by 0.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.59 while ending the day at $5.59. During the trading session, a total of 4.46 million shares were traded which represents a 9.37% incline from the average session volume which is 4.92 million shares. BBVA had ended its last session trading at $5.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. currently has a market cap of $37.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.10, with a beta of 1.05. BBVA 52-week low price stands at $4.62 while its 52-week high price is $6.44.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.79%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has the potential to record 0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

