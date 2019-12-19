Is There A Value in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) And Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

The shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on September 20, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $38 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synovus Financial Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Hovde Group advised investors in its research note published on August 27, 2019, to Outperform the SNV stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. Stephens was of a view that SNV is Overweight in its latest report on August 06, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that SNV is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $38.74 while ending the day at $38.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -25.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. SNV had ended its last session trading at $39.45. Synovus Financial Corp. currently has a market cap of $5.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.47, with a beta of 1.36. SNV 52-week low price stands at $29.93 while its 52-week high price is $40.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.15%. Synovus Financial Corp. has the potential to record 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Piper Jaffray also rated FSLY as Initiated on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that FSLY could surge by 28.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.00% to reach $26.11/share. It started the day trading at $19.15 and traded between $18.47 and $18.75 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $35.25 for the year while the low is $14.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.76%, as 2.67M SNV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.91% of Fastly Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.75% over the last six months.

Similarly, American Century Investment Manag… increased its Fastly Inc. shares by 104.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,123,966 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 574,962 shares of Fastly Inc. which are valued at $22,940,146. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Fastly Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 213,875 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 803,306 shares and is now valued at $16,395,475. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Fastly Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.