Is There A Value in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) And Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

The shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on June 21, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $39 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 28, 2019, to Buy the SEAS stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that SEAS is Overweight in its latest report on November 01, 2018. Janney thinks that SEAS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.74.

The shares of the company added by 3.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $31.62 while ending the day at $32.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.96 million shares were traded which represents a -58.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. SEAS had ended its last session trading at $31.37. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 1.27. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SEAS 52-week low price stands at $21.36 while its 52-week high price is $34.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. generated 50.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 101.6%. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on October 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.38% to reach $32.50/share. It started the day trading at $28.865 and traded between $28.34 and $28.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPX’s 50-day SMA is 28.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.53. The stock has a high of $30.34 for the year while the low is $20.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.96%, as 5.18M SEAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.43% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 60.31, while the P/B ratio is 2.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LPX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -531,551 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,787,580 shares of LPX, with a total valuation of $408,939,623. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $383,254,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares by 33.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,759,912 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,933,367 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation which are valued at $230,158,990. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,618 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,150,323 shares and is now valued at $152,758,580. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.