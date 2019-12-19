Is There A Value in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) And Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

The shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $90 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PACCAR Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $66. The stock was given Sell rating by Loop Capital in its report released on July 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Evercore ISI was of a view that PCAR is In-line in its latest report on May 31, 2019. Longbow thinks that PCAR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $76.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.23.

The shares of the company added by 0.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $81.86 while ending the day at $82.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -7.04% decline from the average session volume which is 1.66 million shares. PCAR had ended its last session trading at $82.15. PACCAR Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 PCAR 52-week low price stands at $53.43 while its 52-week high price is $83.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PACCAR Inc generated 3.67 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.71%. PACCAR Inc has the potential to record 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.81% to reach $2.54/share. It started the day trading at $1.26 and traded between $1.21 and $1.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSLT’s 50-day SMA is 1.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.44. The stock has a high of $4.15 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.39%, as 1.87M PCAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.79% of Castlight Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 729.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CSLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,424,780 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,344,361 shares of CSLT, with a total valuation of $22,718,662. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CSLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,229,184 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Castlight Health Inc. shares by 16.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,337,422 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,273,129 shares of Castlight Health Inc. which are valued at $8,809,017. In the same vein, Raging Capital Management LLC decreased its Castlight Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,191,217 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,191,217 shares and is now valued at $7,215,792. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Castlight Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.