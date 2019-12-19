Is There A Value in Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) And Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

The shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens-Illinois Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Market Perform the OI stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $13. Wells Fargo was of a view that OI is Outperform in its latest report on May 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that OI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.40.

The shares of the company added by 1.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.39 while ending the day at $11.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a 19.99% incline from the average session volume which is 2.15 million shares. OI had ended its last session trading at $11.38. Owens-Illinois Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OI 52-week low price stands at $8.26 while its 52-week high price is $20.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens-Illinois Inc. generated 273.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.96%. Owens-Illinois Inc. has the potential to record 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on September 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $144. Even though the stock has been trading at $177.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.61% to reach $158.67/share. It started the day trading at $179.19 and traded between $177.11 and $178.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ITW’s 50-day SMA is 170.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 155.36. The stock has a high of $180.42 for the year while the low is $117.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.77%, as 6.77M OI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.57, while the P/B ratio is 19.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.55% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Briar Hall Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,841,147 shares of ITW, with a total valuation of $4,504,887,157. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ITW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,499,183,602 worth of shares.

Similarly, State Farm Investment Management … decreased its Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,154,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. which are valued at $4,036,558,851. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 88,156 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,429,337 shares and is now valued at $2,515,466,319. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.