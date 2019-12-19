Is There A Value in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) And Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

The shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on June 05, 2019, to Neutral the NCLH stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the Macquarie set price target on the stock to $65. Bernstein was of a view that NCLH is Outperform in its latest report on January 08, 2019. Macquarie thinks that NCLH is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $54.59 while ending the day at $54.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -3.51% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. NCLH had ended its last session trading at $55.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. currently has a market cap of $11.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.03, with a beta of 1.68. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 NCLH 52-week low price stands at $39.36 while its 52-week high price is $59.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. generated 407.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Cowen also rated TRN as Reiterated on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that TRN could surge by 1.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.30% to reach $23.10/share. It started the day trading at $22.76 and traded between $22.2099 and $22.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRN’s 50-day SMA is 20.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.26. The stock has a high of $26.63 for the year while the low is $16.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.42%, as 13.38M NCLH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.15% of Trinity Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ValueAct Capital Management LP bought more TRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ValueAct Capital Management LP purchasing 2,328,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,889,998 shares of TRN, with a total valuation of $523,685,558. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $194,009,167 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Trinity Industries Inc. shares by 12.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,003,343 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,253,489 shares of Trinity Industries Inc. which are valued at $189,430,337. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Trinity Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 237,957 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,403,174 shares and is now valued at $134,722,781. Following these latest developments, around 2.35% of Trinity Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.