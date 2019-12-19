Is There A Value in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) And Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

The shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $90 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lumentum Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Equal-Weight the LITE stock while also putting a $68 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. MKM Partners was of a view that LITE is Buy in its latest report on August 09, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that LITE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 71.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $76.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.20.

The shares of the company added by 0.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $73.95 while ending the day at $75.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -19.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. LITE had ended its last session trading at $75.65. Lumentum Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 LITE 52-week low price stands at $37.31 while its 52-week high price is $77.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lumentum Holdings Inc. generated 539.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.03%. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated ELS as Downgrade on March 26, 2019, with its price target of $112 suggesting that ELS could surge by 7.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.19% to reach $74.00/share. It started the day trading at $69.37 and traded between $68.38 and $68.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELS’s 50-day SMA is 69.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.79. The stock has a high of $74.55 for the year while the low is $46.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 42.38%, as 1.95M LITE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 48.06, while the P/B ratio is 10.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 868.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ELS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 246,810 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,501,674 shares of ELS, with a total valuation of $1,815,084,010. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ELS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,184,787,368 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares by 9.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,271,722 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,162,394 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. which are valued at $835,009,166. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 248,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,892,902 shares and is now valued at $658,786,180. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.